The two men were arrested after getting into an altercation with anti-mandate protesters in the Octagon. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

After verbally abusing police officers, two Dunedin men were arrested after getting into an altercation with protestors in the Octagon early this morning, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said two 22-year-old males were arrested for disorder about 1.45am after verbally abusing police on George St and then getting into an altercation with protestors in the Octagon.

The pair were issued a formal warning for disorderly behaiviour and taken home, he said.