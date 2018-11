Police have locked up two people overnight after the alleged burglary of a home in central Dunedin.

Acting Inspector Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said two people, aged 27 and 17, were seen burgling a home in Cargill St.

One of the alleged offenders was caught at the scene, while another was located later last night, Insp Dinnissen said.

