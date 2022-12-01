Warning to lock cars after attempted break-in

Dunedin residents are being warned to lock their vehicles and keep valuables out of sight, after a man was woken by an early-morning attempted break-in.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to Culloden St, in the suburb of Kaikorai, after the owner discovered a man in his driveway trying to get in the car at 2.30am today.

A police dog team tracked the suspect to Brockville, where it appears he left in a car.

Police were following positive lines of inquiry.

The incident served as a reminder for people to secure their vehicles and hide valuables, Snr Sgt Bond said.

