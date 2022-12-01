Warning to lock cars after attempted break-in

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Dunedin residents are being warned to lock their vehicles and keep valuables out of sight, after a man was woken by an early-morning attempted break-in.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to Culloden St, in the suburb of Kaikorai, after the owner discovered a man in his driveway trying to get in the car at 2.30am today.
A police dog team tracked the suspect to Brockville, where it appears he left in a car.
Police were following positive lines of inquiry.
The incident served as a reminder for people to secure their vehicles and hide valuables, Snr Sgt Bond said.