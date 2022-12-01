Thursday, 1 December 2022

Warning to lock cars after attempted break-in

    Dunedin residents are being warned to lock their vehicles and keep valuables out of sight, after a man was woken by an early-morning attempted break-in. 

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to Culloden St, in the suburb of Kaikorai, after the owner discovered a man in his driveway trying to get in the car at 2.30am today.

    A police dog team tracked the suspect to Brockville, where it appears he left in a car. 

    Police were following positive lines of inquiry.

    The incident served as a reminder for people to secure their vehicles and hide valuables, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

