Wednesday, 8 September 2021

1.18 pm

Witnesses sought after students attacked by youths

    Police are investigating the assaults which occurred near the intersection of Cumberland and Dundas Sts on July 31 at about 10.35pm. Photo: Supplied
    Police are looking to speak to witnesses after a group of female students were attacked by six youths in Dunedin.

    Police have released a photograph and were asking the public to help them identify any witnesses to the attack.

    Police are investigating the assaults which occurred near the intersection of Cumberland and Dundas Sts on July 31 at about 10.35pm.

    "A group of female students were walking along Cumberland St when they were attacked by a group of up to six youth offenders."

    Three people were hospitalised, one with serious injuries and two with minor injuries, police said.

    Police are aware of a number of people walking and driving past while the incident occurred and we would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident.

    Police said they were particularly interested in speaking to a group of men, who were driving a Black Ford Ranger ute and pulled over to help the victims as we believe they have information that could assist the investigation.

    Anyone with information that could assist Police is asked to contact us on 105 and quote file number 210801/8794.

     

     

