Woman 'terrified and disgusted' by flasher

A young woman was left feeling "terrified and disgusted" by the actions of a flasher in North Dunedin yesterday.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said a man was arrested after going in and out of an address in Gladstone Rd about 12.30pm.

At one point the man allegedly dropped his pants and exposed himself to a 19-year-old woman who was standing in the window

The victim was left "terrified and disgusted" by the man's actions, Sgt Lee said.

The man, who was known to police, was charged with indecent exposure and being unlawfully in an exposed yard.

He would appear in court today, Sgt Lee said.