Young teens in allegedly stolen car spiked by police

A group of 13 and 14-year-olds have been arrested after being caught in a stolen car and failing to stop, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 14-year-old was seen driving a Mazda Demio with four 13-year-old passengers in Middleton Rd, about 1.30am this morning.

When police attempted to pull the vehicle over, it fled.

Snr Sgt Bond said Police successfully spiked the vehicle in Forbury Rd and it eventually came to a stop following a minor crash in Midland St.

The driver was arrested along with all four passengers.

All of them were interviewed about unlawfully being in a motor vehicle and have been referred to Youth Aid.

Snr Sgt Bond said he was not sure what charges, if any, would be laid for the 14-year-old.

