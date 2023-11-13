Cromwell College Senior Prizegiving 2023

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Students were recognised for their achievements in the 2023 Cromwell College Senior Prizegiving.
Premier Academic Awards
Becky Thomson (top academic student in Year 11); Bridie Nichol (top academic student in Year 12); Grace Naylor (Proxime Accessit); Tori Davis (Cromwell College Co - Dux); Kaia Hutchinson (Cromwell College Co - Dux).
Premier Awards
Olivia Piebenga (for contribution to the sporting life of the college); Anethia Husein (leyser lead and inspire trophy); Isabella Miscisco (leyser lead and inspire trophy); Angus Drinnan (for responsibility and leadership in Years 11 – 13); Bjork Swain (for a student who has epitomised school values and made a difference to the lives of others); Flynn Wilson (for contribution to the life of the college) .
Endeavour and Excellence Awards
Anthea Husein (endeavour in social sciences); Mac Anderson (endeavour in mathematics); Georgia Weir (endeavour in science); Kaia Hutchinson (endeavour in English); Erika Wilson (endeavour in the arts); Jayden Hansen (endeavour in technologies); Amelia Dickey (endeavour in distance education); Taine Borthwick (commitment, achievement and endeavour in physical education); Grace Naylor (excellence in English); Maddi Pask (excellence in physical education); Leo Wiltshire (excellence in mathematics); Kate Spriggs (excellence in social sciences); Oliver King (excellence in outdoor leadership); Tori Davis (achievement in sciences and excellence in the arts); Kaia Hutchinson (excellence in distance education and excellence in technologies); Grace Naylor (individual research); Ben James (displaying courage and commitment to improving self through personal effort).
Duke of Edinburgh Awards
Louis Bickerstaff (silver); Kieran Hancock (silver); Sam Jansen (silver); Bridie Nichol (silver); Flynn Wilson (silver); Kate Spriggs (gold); Kaia Hutchinson (gold); Edward Lawrence (gold); Grace Naylor (gold).
Service and Cultural Awards
Isabella Miscisco (for contribution made to the college by the head students); Angus Drinnan (for contribution made to the college by the head students); Grace Naylor (for a student showing promise in the arts); Sullivan Sonntag (for services to Cromwell College music group performance); V Young (for service to the performing arts); Grace Tiko (most talented musician and contribution and leadership in kapa haka); Kees Johnson (for contribution and leadership in kapa haka); Sondre Langvik - Owen (the senior mana pounamu young māori achiever); Baxter Dimond (the teina mana pounamu young māori achiever).
Year 11
Jakob Heiss (diligence); Troy Manansala (diligence); Jane Alonzo (diligence); Nathan Peake (diligence); Elliet Young (diligence); Noah Baxter (diligence); Lizzie Engstrom (diligence); Nathan Kerr (diligence); Bianca McElhinney (diligence); Jack Robinson (diligence); Bella Thomlinson (diligence); Kaye Gamino (diligence); Louis Maugham (diligence); Stephanie Nainez (diligence); Kate Dominguez (diligence); Josh Munro (diligence); Ben MacDonald (diligence); McKenzie Bride (diligence); Josh Ede (diligence); Mika Rolshoven (diligence); Sullivan Sonntag (diligence); Mina Giltrap (diligence); Samuel Winter (diligence); Toia Tamakehu (distinction in SIT health science); Madeleine Lawrence (distinction in visual art); Jeet Chadha (distinction in science); Kayla Lee (distinction in SIT health science); Theo Emeny (distinction in science); Andrie Calvo (diligence, distinction in science);Chase Coudret (diligence, distinction in mathematics); Axel Langvik-Owen (diligence, distinction in English); Keir Dolphin (diligence, distinction in NetNZ digital technology); Millie Towers (diligence, distinction in English); Flynn Stuart (diligence, distinction in physical education); Lani Jones (diligence, distinction in economics); Safi Foale (diligence, distinction in design and visual communication, and visual art); Madelyn Mitchell (diligence, distinction in English and mathematics); Evan Wiltshire (diligence, distinction in English and physical education); Cormick Fitzgerald (diligence, distinction in physical education and science); Nevaeh Reddy (diligence, distinction in food & nutrition and physical education); Lachie Morton (diligence, distinction in economics and geography); Laura Bates (diligence, distinction in English, history and mathematics); Amelia Dickey (diligence, distinction in SIT health science, food & nutrition and physical education); Kees Johnson (diligence, distinction in geography, mathematics, physical education and science); Tori Sarginson (diligence, distinction in economics, English, geography and mathematics); Tyla Bremner (first in COYEP); Ayala Cunningham (diligence, first in mathematics (internal)); Thomas Piebenga (diligence, distinction in mathematics and physical education, first in materials technology); Hadley Farquharson (diligence, distinction in mathematics, physical education and science, first equal in physical education); Alyssa Wilson (diligence, distinction in English, geography, history, science and visual art, first in history); Baxter Dimond (diligence, distinction in economics, English, mathematics and physical education, first in economics); Tom Livingstone (top overall diligence, distinction in drama, first in digital technologies, first in drama); Grace Tiko (diligence, distinction in English, geography and physical education, first in Music, first equal in physical education); Daniel Jorgensen (diligence, distinction in digital technologies, English and mathematics first in digital technologies, first in mathematics); Thea Fleming (diligence, distinction in English, design and visual communication, history, mathematics and visual art, first in English, first in visual art); Evie McCrostie (diligence, distinction in design and visual communication, English, geography, mathematics, science, first in geography, first in digital and visual communication); Becky Thomson (diligence, distinction in English, food & nutrition, mathematics, physical education and science, first in Food & Nutrition, first in Science).
Year 12
Andrea Bea (diligence); Chirlene Vorster (diligence); Bella Sabate (diligence); Lisa Jona (diligence); Khanya Zamela (diligence); Abbey Bisset (distinction in biology); Noah Connell (distinction in digital technologies); Zanjoe Valentin (distinction in physics); Jack Buttar (distinction in digital technologies); Milasa Finau (diligence, distinction in physics); Tara Sharma (diligence, distinction in mathematics); Sam Jansen (diligence, distinction in outdoor education); Maddi Pask (diligence, distinction in English and outdoor education); Caylin Geel (diligence, distinction in NetNZ accounting and biology); Hannah Dicey (diligence, distinction in biology, chemistry, mathematics and physics); Samuel Jones (first in tourism); Kiaran Bailey (first in physical education); Brooke Smith (first in mathematics (internal)); Kaleb McCombe-Rae (first in history); Grace White (distinction in visual art, first in visual art); Jessie Hay (diligence, first in gateway); Anri van der Merwe (diligence, first in digital and visual communications); Oliver King (diligence, distinction in outdoor education, first in outdoor education, first in materials technology); Agnes Saji (diligence, distinction in biology, chemistry, English, mathematics and physics, first in biology, first in English); Jonathan Jorgensen (diligence, distinction in chemistry, drama, mathematics and physics, first in business studies, first in drama, first in physics); Bridie Nichol (top overall diligence, distinction in biology chemistry, English, mathematics and physics, first in chemistry, first in mathematics, first in music).
Year 13
Luke Addy (graduate); Jordan Patterson (graduate); Ben McGechan (graduate); Shayla Tamakehu (graduate); Josh Dicey (graduate); Greer Ferguson (graduate); Niamh May (graduate); Connor Bride (graduate); John McCrostie (graduate); Amy Winter (graduate); Eli Hukui - Leebody (graduate); Ben James (graduate); Edward Lawrence (graduate, diligence); Kaylee Butler (graduate, diligence); Sondre Langvik-Owen (graduate, diligence); Hamish Anderson (graduate, diligence); Mathilde Lawrence (graduate, diligence); Jayden Hansen (graduate, diligence); Kayden Calder (graduate, diligence); Courtney Longman (graduate, diligence); Alyssa Dolphin (graduate, distinction in biology and NetNZ criminal minds); Aimee Coudret (graduate, diligence, distinction in calculus); Isabella Miscisco (graduate, diligence, distinction in statistics); Leo Wiltshire (graduate, diligence, distinction in chemistry);
Angus Drinnan (graduate, diligence, distinction in chemistry and physics); Olivia Piebenga (graduate, diligence, distinction in biology and statistics); Bjork Swain (graduate, diligence, distinction in biology, chemistry and statistics); V Young (graduate, diligence, first in music); Anthea Husein (graduate, diligence, distinction in economics, first in business studies); Flynn Wilson (graduate, distinction in economics, history and calculus, first in economics); Georgia Weir (graduate, diligence, distinction in biology, chemistry and statistics, first in chemistry); Erika Wilson (graduate, diligence, distinction in chemistry, calculus, physics and visual arts, first in physics); Mac Anderson (graduate, diligence, distinction in biology, chemistry, calculus and statistics, first in calculus); Kate Spriggs (graduate, diligence, distinction in economics, geography, statistics and outdoor education, first in geography, first in outdoor education); Kaia Hutchinson (graduate, diligence, distinction in biology, digital technologies, NetNZ psychology, English and statistics, first in digital technologies, first in NetNZ psychology); Grace Naylor (graduate, diligence, distinction in English, history and visual arts, first in English, first in visual arts, first in history); Tori Davis (graduate, top overall diligence, distinction in biology, chemistry, drama, English and statistics, first in biology, first in drama, first in statistics).