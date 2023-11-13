Cromwell College Senior Prizegiving 2023

Students were recognised for their achievements in the 2023 Cromwell College Senior Prizegiving.

Cromwell College 2023 Proxime Accessit Grace Naylor, co-dux Kaia Hutchinson and Tori Davis.

Premier Academic Awards

Becky Thomson (top academic student in Year 11); Bridie Nichol (top academic student in Year 12); Grace Naylor (Proxime Accessit); Tori Davis (Cromwell College Co - Dux); Kaia Hutchinson (Cromwell College Co - Dux).

Premier Awards

Olivia Piebenga (for contribution to the sporting life of the college); Anethia Husein (leyser lead and inspire trophy); Isabella Miscisco (leyser lead and inspire trophy); Angus Drinnan (for responsibility and leadership in Years 11 – 13); Bjork Swain (for a student who has epitomised school values and made a difference to the lives of others); Flynn Wilson (for contribution to the life of the college) .

Endeavour and Excellence Awards

Anthea Husein (endeavour in social sciences); Mac Anderson (endeavour in mathematics); Georgia Weir (endeavour in science); Kaia Hutchinson (endeavour in English); Erika Wilson (endeavour in the arts); Jayden Hansen (endeavour in technologies); Amelia Dickey (endeavour in distance education); Taine Borthwick (commitment, achievement and endeavour in physical education); Grace Naylor (excellence in English); Maddi Pask (excellence in physical education); Leo Wiltshire (excellence in mathematics); Kate Spriggs (excellence in social sciences); Oliver King (excellence in outdoor leadership); Tori Davis (achievement in sciences and excellence in the arts); Kaia Hutchinson (excellence in distance education and excellence in technologies); Grace Naylor (individual research); Ben James (displaying courage and commitment to improving self through personal effort).

Duke of Edinburgh Awards

Louis Bickerstaff (silver); Kieran Hancock (silver); Sam Jansen (silver); Bridie Nichol (silver); Flynn Wilson (silver); Kate Spriggs (gold); Kaia Hutchinson (gold); Edward Lawrence (gold); Grace Naylor (gold).

Service and Cultural Awards

Isabella Miscisco (for contribution made to the college by the head students); Angus Drinnan (for contribution made to the college by the head students); Grace Naylor (for a student showing promise in the arts); Sullivan Sonntag (for services to Cromwell College music group performance); V Young (for service to the performing arts); Grace Tiko (most talented musician and contribution and leadership in kapa haka); Kees Johnson (for contribution and leadership in kapa haka); Sondre Langvik - Owen (the senior mana pounamu young māori achiever); Baxter Dimond (the teina mana pounamu young māori achiever).

Year 11

Jakob Heiss (diligence); Troy Manansala (diligence); Jane Alonzo (diligence); Nathan Peake (diligence); Elliet Young (diligence); Noah Baxter (diligence); Lizzie Engstrom (diligence); Nathan Kerr (diligence); Bianca McElhinney (diligence); Jack Robinson (diligence); Bella Thomlinson (diligence); Kaye Gamino (diligence); Louis Maugham (diligence); Stephanie Nainez (diligence); Kate Dominguez (diligence); Josh Munro (diligence); Ben MacDonald (diligence); McKenzie Bride (diligence); Josh Ede (diligence); Mika Rolshoven (diligence); Sullivan Sonntag (diligence); Mina Giltrap (diligence); Samuel Winter (diligence); Toia Tamakehu (distinction in SIT health science); Madeleine Lawrence (distinction in visual art); Jeet Chadha (distinction in science); Kayla Lee (distinction in SIT health science); Theo Emeny (distinction in science); Andrie Calvo (diligence, distinction in science);Chase Coudret (diligence, distinction in mathematics); Axel Langvik-Owen (diligence, distinction in English); Keir Dolphin (diligence, distinction in NetNZ digital technology); Millie Towers (diligence, distinction in English); Flynn Stuart (diligence, distinction in physical education); Lani Jones (diligence, distinction in economics); Safi Foale (diligence, distinction in design and visual communication, and visual art); Madelyn Mitchell (diligence, distinction in English and mathematics); Evan Wiltshire (diligence, distinction in English and physical education); Cormick Fitzgerald (diligence, distinction in physical education and science); Nevaeh Reddy (diligence, distinction in food & nutrition and physical education); Lachie Morton (diligence, distinction in economics and geography); Laura Bates (diligence, distinction in English, history and mathematics); Amelia Dickey (diligence, distinction in SIT health science, food & nutrition and physical education); Kees Johnson (diligence, distinction in geography, mathematics, physical education and science); Tori Sarginson (diligence, distinction in economics, English, geography and mathematics); Tyla Bremner (first in COYEP); Ayala Cunningham (diligence, first in mathematics (internal)); Thomas Piebenga (diligence, distinction in mathematics and physical education, first in materials technology); Hadley Farquharson (diligence, distinction in mathematics, physical education and science, first equal in physical education); Alyssa Wilson (diligence, distinction in English, geography, history, science and visual art, first in history); Baxter Dimond (diligence, distinction in economics, English, mathematics and physical education, first in economics); Tom Livingstone (top overall diligence, distinction in drama, first in digital technologies, first in drama); Grace Tiko (diligence, distinction in English, geography and physical education, first in Music, first equal in physical education); Daniel Jorgensen (diligence, distinction in digital technologies, English and mathematics first in digital technologies, first in mathematics); Thea Fleming (diligence, distinction in English, design and visual communication, history, mathematics and visual art, first in English, first in visual art); Evie McCrostie (diligence, distinction in design and visual communication, English, geography, mathematics, science, first in geography, first in digital and visual communication); Becky Thomson (diligence, distinction in English, food & nutrition, mathematics, physical education and science, first in Food & Nutrition, first in Science).

Year 12

Andrea Bea (diligence); Chirlene Vorster (diligence); Bella Sabate (diligence); Lisa Jona (diligence); Khanya Zamela (diligence); Abbey Bisset (distinction in biology); Noah Connell (distinction in digital technologies); Zanjoe Valentin (distinction in physics); Jack Buttar (distinction in digital technologies); Milasa Finau (diligence, distinction in physics); Tara Sharma (diligence, distinction in mathematics); Sam Jansen (diligence, distinction in outdoor education); Maddi Pask (diligence, distinction in English and outdoor education); Caylin Geel (diligence, distinction in NetNZ accounting and biology); Hannah Dicey (diligence, distinction in biology, chemistry, mathematics and physics); Samuel Jones (first in tourism); Kiaran Bailey (first in physical education); Brooke Smith (first in mathematics (internal)); Kaleb McCombe-Rae (first in history); Grace White (distinction in visual art, first in visual art); Jessie Hay (diligence, first in gateway); Anri van der Merwe (diligence, first in digital and visual communications); Oliver King (diligence, distinction in outdoor education, first in outdoor education, first in materials technology); Agnes Saji (diligence, distinction in biology, chemistry, English, mathematics and physics, first in biology, first in English); Jonathan Jorgensen (diligence, distinction in chemistry, drama, mathematics and physics, first in business studies, first in drama, first in physics); Bridie Nichol (top overall diligence, distinction in biology chemistry, English, mathematics and physics, first in chemistry, first in mathematics, first in music).



Year 13

Luke Addy (graduate); Jordan Patterson (graduate); Ben McGechan (graduate); Shayla Tamakehu (graduate); Josh Dicey (graduate); Greer Ferguson (graduate); Niamh May (graduate); Connor Bride (graduate); John McCrostie (graduate); Amy Winter (graduate); Eli Hukui - Leebody (graduate); Ben James (graduate); Edward Lawrence (graduate, diligence); Kaylee Butler (graduate, diligence); Sondre Langvik-Owen (graduate, diligence); Hamish Anderson (graduate, diligence); Mathilde Lawrence (graduate, diligence); Jayden Hansen (graduate, diligence); Kayden Calder (graduate, diligence); Courtney Longman (graduate, diligence); Alyssa Dolphin (graduate, distinction in biology and NetNZ criminal minds); Aimee Coudret (graduate, diligence, distinction in calculus); Isabella Miscisco (graduate, diligence, distinction in statistics); Leo Wiltshire (graduate, diligence, distinction in chemistry);

Angus Drinnan (graduate, diligence, distinction in chemistry and physics); Olivia Piebenga (graduate, diligence, distinction in biology and statistics); Bjork Swain (graduate, diligence, distinction in biology, chemistry and statistics); V Young (graduate, diligence, first in music); Anthea Husein (graduate, diligence, distinction in economics, first in business studies); Flynn Wilson (graduate, distinction in economics, history and calculus, first in economics); Georgia Weir (graduate, diligence, distinction in biology, chemistry and statistics, first in chemistry); Erika Wilson (graduate, diligence, distinction in chemistry, calculus, physics and visual arts, first in physics); Mac Anderson (graduate, diligence, distinction in biology, chemistry, calculus and statistics, first in calculus); Kate Spriggs (graduate, diligence, distinction in economics, geography, statistics and outdoor education, first in geography, first in outdoor education); Kaia Hutchinson (graduate, diligence, distinction in biology, digital technologies, NetNZ psychology, English and statistics, first in digital technologies, first in NetNZ psychology); Grace Naylor (graduate, diligence, distinction in English, history and visual arts, first in English, first in visual arts, first in history); Tori Davis (graduate, top overall diligence, distinction in biology, chemistry, drama, English and statistics, first in biology, first in drama, first in statistics).