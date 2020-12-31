Crowd gathers in Octagon to farewell 2020

A crowd of about 200 has gathered in Dunedin’s Octagon to send off 2020.

A boy dances as Kadodo West African drum and dance group perform in the Octagon. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O'CONNOR

And despite the dark clouds and rain, children were enjoying dancing along with Kadodo West African drum and dance group, who took the stage about 7.30pm.

Bars in the Octagon and Stuart St were starting to fill.

Dunedin City Council events special projects co-ordinator Tammy Jackman said performances for the the New Year's Eve party kicked-off about 6.30pm and families had been sitting in sunshine at that point.

There were plenty of food stalls in the central carriageway, and the event had come together nicely, she said.

