Thursday, 31 December 2020

8.41 pm

Crowd gathers in Octagon to farewell 2020

    By Molly Houseman
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A crowd of about 200 has gathered in Dunedin’s Octagon to send off 2020.

    A boy dances as Kadodo West African drum and dance group perform in the Octagon. PHOTO: CHRISTINE...
    A boy dances as Kadodo West African drum and dance group perform in the Octagon. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O'CONNOR

    And despite the dark clouds and rain, children were enjoying dancing along with Kadodo West African drum and dance group, who took the stage about 7.30pm.

    Bars in the Octagon and Stuart St were starting to fill.

    Dunedin City Council events special projects co-ordinator Tammy Jackman said performances for the the New Year's Eve party kicked-off about 6.30pm and families had been sitting in sunshine at that point.

    There were plenty of food stalls in the central carriageway, and the event had come together nicely, she said.
     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Advertising Feature

    cgg_caro_header2.png

    kids_button.jpegunder_50_button.jpegunder_100_button.jpegover_100_button.jpeg

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter