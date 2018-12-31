Crowd in Octagon to see in New Year

newyear_dn_crowd.jpg New Year revellers in the Octagon. Photo: George Block

Bars are packed and New Year's Eve revellers are in the Octagon as Dunedin counts down to 2019.

Early rain in the city has cleared and organisers were gearing up for an evening of music, dancing and a five-minute fireworks display in the Octagon tonight.

While MetService predicts temperatures will hover around a mild 15degC from kickoff at 8pm until the big bang at midnight, a light north-easterly breeze and a lack of forecast rain looks set to create favourable conditions for the annual celebration.

Dunedin City Council community events co-ordinator Marilyn Anderson said performers Dee May and the Saints, and Kelvin Cummings and the Oxo Cubans, would entertain the crowds prior to the countdown to midnight.

Dee May and the Saints will take the stage from 8pm, followed by Gold Guitar Awards winner Kelvin Cummings and the Oxo Cubans from 10pm.

A single cannon shot would herald the arrival of 2019, followed by the singing of Auld Lang Syne and a five-minute fireworks display.

Ms Anderson said people were reminded not to bring personal fireworks or alcohol to the Octagon event "to ensure a fun and safe night for everyone".

Public buses would also run until about 1.30am to help people get home afterwards, she said.

newyear_dn.jpg The stage is prepared ahead of tonight's concert in The Octagon. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Elsewhere, the New Year was set to be celebrated in style throughout the South with festivities including the first Bass Camp Festival in Southland, a beach carnival at Papatowai, fireworks in Pounawea and an aerial acrobatic display over Queenstown Bay - thought to be a New Zealand first.