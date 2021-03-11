Crowded House frontman Neil Finn performs with sons Liam (guitar) and Elroy (drums) at a sold-out concert at the Dunedin Town Hall last night.

The concert was the second in the band’s To The Island tour, after the first five concerts, all in the North Island, were postponed due to Covid level restrictions.

The band’s first concert, debuting the new family line-up of Finn, his two sons, original member bassist Nick Seymour and keyboardist Mitchell Froom, was in Christchurch on Wednesday night.