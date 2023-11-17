Wind forecast scuppered cruise visit

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The ship was one of three scheduled to arrive today on the city's biggest day of the cruise season this year but did not enter the harbour.
Port Otago commercial manager Craig Usher said the ship's captain decided at 8.45am to bypass Dunedin and head north because of the forecast afternoon winds.
The Dunedin iSite Visitor Centre released a statement announcing the cancellation just after 9am.
The 3000-passenger Carnival Splendor did dock, the iSite statement said.
The 100-passenger National Geographic Orion is also visiting today.
I-Site manager Louise van de Vlierd said yesterday Dunedin businesses were preparing for "Christmas before Christmas" ahead of the busiest cruise ship days of the year.