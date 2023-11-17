Wind forecast scuppered cruise visit

The Ovation of the Seas is shown in this file image: Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A forecast of high winds triggered the last-minute cancellation of the 4000-passenger Ovation of the Seas due in Dunedin this morning.

The ship was one of three scheduled to arrive today on the city's biggest day of the cruise season this year but did not enter the harbour.

Port Otago commercial manager Craig Usher said the ship's captain decided at 8.45am to bypass Dunedin and head north because of the forecast afternoon winds.

The Dunedin iSite Visitor Centre released a statement announcing the cancellation just after 9am.

These cruise ship passengers from Canberra were making the most of a damp Dunedin. Photo: Gregor Richardson

"We have received notification that the Ovation has cancelled today and will not be visiting Dunedin."

The 3000-passenger Carnival Splendor did dock, the iSite statement said.

The 100-passenger National Geographic Orion is also visiting today.

I-Site manager Louise van de Vlierd said yesterday Dunedin businesses were preparing for "Christmas before Christmas" ahead of the busiest cruise ship days of the year.