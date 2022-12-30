Cruise cancels berth

Star Breeze has cancelled her New Year’s Eve voyage to Dunedin.

Star Breeze was due to berth in Dunedin tomorrow.

No reason was provided for the cancellation.

The ship is the third to cancel within a week, after Viking Orion, for unknown reasons, and Coral Princess, which cancelled on Christmas Eve due to "stowaway snails".

Cruise ship Grand Princess is due to arrive in Port Chalmers this morning.

The vessel, with capacity for 2606 passengers and 1150 crew, is expected to berth at Beach St wharf at 7.30am today from Wellington, and to sail for Fiordland at 6pm today.