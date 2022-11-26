Cruise ships due

Cruise ships Carnival Luminosa and Carnival Splendor are due to visit Port Chalmers this weekend.

Carnival Luminosa, with capacity for 2260 passengers and 1050 crew, is expected to berth at the Beach St wharf at 7.15am today from Lyttelton, and to sail for Fiordland at 4pm.

Carnival Splendor, with capacity for 3012 passengers and 1150 crew, is expected to berth at the Beach St wharf at 7.15am tomorrow from Lyttelton, and to sail for Fiordland at 4pm.