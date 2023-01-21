Cruise ships due today

The cruise ships Noordam, Norwegian Spirit and Le Soleal are due to visit Otago Harbour this weekend.

Noordam, which has capacity for 1972 passengers and 820 crew, is expected to berth at the Beach St wharf at 7.30am today from Fiordland, and to sail for Timaru at 6pm.

Norwegian Spirit, which has capacity for 2018 passengers and 1125 crew, is expected to berth at the container terminal at 8.30am today from Fiordland, and to sail for Lyttelton at 7pm.

Le Soleal, which has capacity for 264 passengers and 139 crew, is expected to berth at the T/U sheds at 9.30pm today from Kaikoura, and to sail for the subantarctic at 6pm tomorrow.