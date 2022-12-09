Friday, 9 December 2022

Cultures coming together

    PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    Cooking a stir-fry at the Carisbrook School cultural evening are (from left) Leith McClenaghan (9), Laga Togatala (10) and Jayden Shanks (11).

    Board chairman Justin Courtney said the evening was a way to celebrate the various improvements the school had undergone in the last two years, as well as a chance for pupils to express their culture for the first time since Covid-19 began.

    The school had a new bus, an upgraded swimming pool and new playgrounds, among other work.

    A wide variety of cultural food and goods were available at the fair.

    Hungry festival-goers could enjoy anything from Middle Eastern food to fry bread and sushi.

    A range of handmade accessories, including hijab and paua shell necklaces, were for sale.

    The evening also included performances by pupils. 

     

