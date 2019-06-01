Cumberland St clear after crash

Emergency personnel attend the scene of a two car crash at the corner of Cumberland and Frederick Streets. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Emergency services attended the scene of a two car crash at the intersection of Cumberland and Frederick Streets this evening.

A police spokesperson said that two people received minor injuries in the crash and the roads were blocked for a period.

Police and St John were called to the crash at 5.35pm.

Initial reports suggested one vehicle had caught fire but that proved to be incorrect.

Police and FENZ remained at the scene until approximately 6pm.