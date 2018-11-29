Curran under fire over party pamphlet drop

clare_curran_video.png A member of Clare Curran's staff had taken Labour Party pamphlets to MSD's Dunedin South office for consideration for being put on display. Photo: File

Dunedin South MP Clare Curran came under fire again in Parliament today over Labour Party pamphlets being left in Ministry of Social Development sites in her electorate.



Government departments and agencies are apolitical, and party material should not have been left in MSD sites in Dunedin and Mosgiel, National social development spokeswoman Louise Upston said.

Ms Curran said the pamphlets were purely informational, and advised of services available for people aged over 60.

They had been left with local MSD staff for their consideration - "to be used as appropriate, is what my staff member has told me, and that's as far as it went'' - and MSD had seemingly then put them on display, Ms Curran said.

Ms Upton raised the issue at Parliament during Question Time today, asking Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni how the pamphlet came to be distributed.

Ms Sepuloni said her office had been advised of the pamphlets on November 20 and they were removed the next day.

"It is great we're having this conversation in the House,'' she said.

"Everyone now knows that even if it is Parliamentary-crested information, if it has a political logo on it, it is not appropriate to leave it in a government agency.''

Ms Curran, the Labour MP for Dunedin South for 10 years, was made a Cabinet Minister when Labour took office.

However, she resigned in September after controversies surrounding undiaried meetings and the use of her personal email address for Parliamentary business.

Ms Upston said as a former Cabinet Minister, Ms Curran should have known that the Labour-branded pamphlets should not have been put in an MSD office.

Ms Curran said the pamphlets had a huge amount of useful information in them, and anyone who wanted one was welcome to ask for one.

"I think it's really useful and it's doing the job of a good MP and a good MP's office, to let the community know what they are entitled to and keep them well and healthy.''

