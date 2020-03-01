Skip to main content
/
Dunedin
17
|
10
Tuesday,
Tue,
31
March
Mar
2020
Balcony aria for neighbours
The hills were alive with the sound of music at Careys Bay.
Not so little penguin
Not so little penguin
A fat penguin is bringing some positive news to the Otago Peninsula Trust in Dunedin.
Custody change must be in child’s interest
Custody change must be in child’s interest
Seperated parents are being urged to put aside their conflicts and make decisions that are in the best interests of their children when it comes to custody-sharing arrangements during the lockdown.
Demand increases for security company
Demand increases for security company
Dunedin's Red Badge security has been in high demand since the country moved to Covid-19 Alert Level 4 and it is recruiting staff “like crazy”.
Safety measures enacted
Safety measures enacted
Dunedin supermarkets have enacted a suite of changes to ensure staff safety and customer comfort during the Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown.
Hay there, teddy bear
Hay there, teddy bear
The latest addition to the teddy bear hunt craze is a little too big to fit on a windowsill.
Zooming exercise classes to connect
Zooming exercise classes to connect
Video-conferencing has new-found popularity in New Zealand’s lockdown, and two Dunedin businesses are using it to keep clients fit.
Police may get tough if flouting of rules continues
Police may get tough if flouting of rules continues
As Police Commissioner Mike Bush called for an end to those flouting the rules of the Covid-19 lockdown — including freedom campers — the Dunedin City Council is still fielding reports of the...
Rest-home staff at risk, using up leave
Rest-home staff at risk, using up leave
Dunedin rest-home staff at high risk of Covid-19 are having to choose between risking their health at work, or potentially going without pay.
Hospice in financial uncertainty
Hospice in financial uncertainty
Otago Community Hospice services, vital in the middle of a pandemic, are continuing, but the financial viability of the service is uncertain, chief executive Ginny Green says.
Diggers work to contain Burnside landfill fire
Diggers work to contain Burnside landfill fire
Two diggers work to cap an underground fire at the Nash and Ross landfill at Burnside in Dunedin this morning.
Neighbours get together (apart) for worker salute
Neighbours get together (apart) for worker salute
A group of Waverley residents came together to show their appreciation for essential workers — through clapping.
Decisions loom on possible rates freeze, deferrals
Decisions loom on possible rates freeze, deferrals
A rates freeze may be on the cards to ease the financial burden on Dunedin ratepayers, as the economic impacts of Covid-19 continue to bite.
Ministerial duties done digitally from Dunedin bubble
Ministerial duties done digitally from Dunedin bubble
Almost every New Zealander is now living inside their bubble, and Health Minister David Clark is no exception.
By George, this is quite different
By George, this is quite different
With the streets mostly clear of vehicles, Dunedin’s runners, walkers and cyclists have been making the most of the lack of traffic.
MetService hits pause on Otago weather radar
MetService hits pause on Otago weather radar
MetService has halted construction of its $2.8 million weather radar in Otago as a result of Covid-19 and the country going into lockdown.
Lockdown sees no-show for some My Food Bag deliveries
Lockdown sees no-show for some My Food Bag deliveries
The two-metre rule has ruled out My Food Bag deliveries for some of its foodies.
Otago Uni scientist joins world Covid-19 team
Otago Uni scientist joins world Covid-19 team
A University of Otago scientist specialising in smell and taste has joined an international team scrambling to gather data about early warning signs of Covid-19 infection.
Forbidden activities put rescuers at risk
Forbidden activities put rescuers at risk
The lockdown message seems not to be getting through to some people.
Living in the bubble: March 30
Living in the bubble: March 30
Sick of your own company yet? Well how about sharing some of your daily lockdown activities with our Otago Daily Times readers.
