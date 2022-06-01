The Albany St connection. GRAPHIC: DCC

The Dunedin City Council and Otago Regional Council have released design concepts for the Albany St connection and are seeking feedback from the public.

The design concepts show a two-way cycleway from the harbour shared path via Minerva St, Anzac Ave and Albany St connecting with Dunedin’s tertiary area, the central business district and existing cycle lanes on the city’s one-way system.

The construction of a separated cycleway will reduce the number of parking spaces on the northern side of Albany St, so to offset this additional parking is proposed on sections of Leith, Clyde and Riego Sts.