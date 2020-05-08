Friday, 8 May 2020

Cycling, walking tracks promoted

    Dunedin Tunnels Trail Trust trustee Gerard Hyland in the Chain Hills tunnel at Wingatui. Photo: ODT files
    The Dunedin Tunnels Trails Trust wants the first stage of the Chain Hills Tunnels Trail to begin to take shape immediately.

    Trust spokesman Gerard Hyland spoke at a Dunedin City Council’s annual plan hearing yesterday.

    It was hoped the council would immediately allocate funding out of the already earmarked $11.9 million in the annual plan to enable the first stage of the combined trail from Gladstone Rd at Wingatui, through the Chain Hills tunnel, to be designed and detailed, tenders called, and physical works carried out.

    Mr Hyland said while he understood the newfound pressure on budgets in the wake of Covid-19, the track would support a healthier community and provide an alternative commute which would benefit the city.

    Prior to Mr Hyland, Sarah Davie-Nitis, of the newly established Dunedin Area Tracks and Trails Trust, requested council support to oversee a ‘‘shared vision’’ for cycling and walking tracks across the city.

    That trust sought $60,000 for set-up costs.

