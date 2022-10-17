Cyclist hit by car escapes with minor injuries

A Dunedin cyclist who collided with a car walked away with minor injuries despite a window being smashed in the incident.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a car driven by a 44-year-old woman who was turning from Opoho Rd into the Dunedin Botanic Gardens did not noticed a 20-year-old man on a bicycle who was heading down the hill about 3.30pm on Saturday.

The two collided and when the cyclist hit the vehicle its windscreen got smashed, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man received minor grazes to his leg, Snr Sgt Bond said.

