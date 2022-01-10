Monday, 10 January 2022

Cyclist hit by van seriously injured

    A cyclist was knocked off their bike by a van this morning. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    A cyclist has been taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition after being hit by a van in South Dunedin this morning.

    A police spokesman said it responded to a report at 9.17am regarding an incident in Portsmouth Dr believed to be caused by a vehicle exiting a driveway.

    The cyclist was seen being treated at the scene by St John staff.

    Police were at the scene taking witness statements and a red van was parked near where the cyclist had been hit.

    A spokeswoman for St John said one patient was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

    - by Oscar Francis

