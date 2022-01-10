Cyclist hit by van seriously injured

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A police spokesman said it responded to a report at 9.17am regarding an incident in Portsmouth Dr believed to be caused by a vehicle exiting a driveway.
The cyclist was seen being treated at the scene by St John staff.
Police were at the scene taking witness statements and a red van was parked near where the cyclist had been hit.
A spokeswoman for St John said one patient was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.
- by Oscar Francis