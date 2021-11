Emergency services with the injured person in St Andrew St this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after hitting an open car door in central Dunedin this morning.

A St John spokeswoman said they received a call at 8.14am regarding an incident in St Andrew St.

One rapid response vehicle and two ambulances responded.

One patient was treated and taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition, she said.