Cyclist threatens to 'bash' stop/go operator - police

An enraged cyclist threatened to bash a stop/go operator with their sign, Dunedin police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a work site on State Highway 88 where a roadworker, who was operating a stop/go sign, was threatened by a cyclist about 5pm yesterday.

The cyclist threatened to "bash her" with the sign, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police are unsure what triggered the rage from the cyclist.

Police obtained a statement from the roadworker but are seeking more information about the cyclist, and asking them to come forward so they can speak with him further.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency senior project manager Jason Forbes said generally the public and road users were really supportive and understanding of the project and the traffic management it required.

"Our contractor and the traffic management company which works for our contractor will be reiterating safety messages to their teams today," Mr Forbes said.

Mr Forbes said the traffic controller was being supported by her employer following the incident.

