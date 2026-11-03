A highway bridge linking Green Island to the city will be closed at night for nine days for repairs.

The Burnside on-ramp bridge which joins State Highway 1 will be closed from 9pm to 5am daily from Monday to Friday next week.

The bridge will also be closed for the same hours for four days later in the month from Monday, November 23, NZTA Waka Kotahi said.

“In between these periods of closure, work will happen on the bridge during the day that will require a temporary speed restriction.”

The work on the bridge would include straightening or replacing damaged handrail posts, treating corroded sections, repairing the corroded handrail base and a new coat of corrosion-resistant protective coating.

During the work a sign-posted detour would be available via Carnforth Street, Neill Street, Abbotsford Road, and the Main South Road on-ramp.

- Allied Media