Daughter (14) used as sober driver

A Dunedin woman who got her 14-year-old daughter to be her sober driver has prompted a stern warning from police about the importance of having a plan to get home safely.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were conducting checkpoints in Gordon Rd, Mosgiel, on Sunday.
About 7.10pm, officers discovered a 14-year-old girl driving her mother, who believed she would be over the alcohol limit.
The mother recorded a breath alcohol reading of less than 250mcg and drove home, Snr Sgt Bond said.
The incident was a reminder that drivers needed to make a decision about either drinking or driving.
"Don’t do both," he said.
A report had been made regarding the child driving, Snr Sgt Bond said.