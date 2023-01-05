Thursday, 5 January 2023

Daughter (14) used as sober driver

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A Dunedin woman who got her 14-year-old daughter to be her sober driver has prompted a stern warning from police about the importance of having a plan to get home safely.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were conducting checkpoints in Gordon Rd, Mosgiel, on Sunday.

    About 7.10pm, officers discovered a 14-year-old girl driving her mother, who believed she would be over the alcohol limit.

    The mother recorded a breath alcohol reading of less than 250mcg and drove home, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    The incident was a reminder that drivers needed to make a decision about either drinking or driving.

    "Don’t do both," he said.

    A report had been made regarding the child driving, Snr Sgt Bond said.

     

    Advertisement