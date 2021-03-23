Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Day at the races

    An ice cream is shared.
    Spectators pay careful attention to the races.
    Proud participants in the Wingatui Racecourse children’s fashion show Bella Walker (5, left) and Daisy Hayes (5), both of Tainui.
    Out for the day are (from left) Jenna Butson, of Outram, Sharon and Michael Savage, and Sacha Nicolson, all of Dunedin.
    The crowd was in good spirits at the Wingatui Racecourse yesterday.
    Enjoying a frozen treat while watching the horses are (from left) Billy Simpson (5), Lachie McKewen (5) and George Simpson (5), all of Dunedin.

    A big crowd turned up yesterday on a sunny Otago Anniversary Day for an afternoon of racing at Wingatui Racecourse in Mosgiel. Photographer Christine O’Connor headed along to capture the action.

