DCC apologises for sending cemetery plantings letter

The Dunedin City Council has apologised to a Port Chalmers man after he was sent an insensitive letter telling him to remove plantings from in front of the graves of his two sons.

The DCC cemetery services letter read: "We have received a complaint regarding the planting on the grass in front of ash plot 154 of block HS at Port Chalmers Cemetery.

"Under the Dunedin City Council’s Practice and Procedures 4.6 — Plantings: Lawn cemeteries, plantings are not permitted in any lawn areas in DCC cemeteries.

"Any such plantings following interment will be removed after 10 days."

The man, who declined to be named, said the letter was signed but it did not show their name or role at DCC cemetery services.

He said the plot, referred to in the letter, was for his two sons who were killed in a house fire in 1994.

"I’ve had a planting in front of their plot for 29 years, and now, suddenly, it’s become an issue.

"No-one’s ever complained about it before."

Out of curiosity, he contacted DCC cemetery services and was told by a woman he should forget about the letter and that the letter should not have been sent.

He was not angry about the letter, but was concerned about a lot of other people who may have also received similar correspondence.

"It’s a sensitive issue.

"I’m worried about a poor Mrs Jones, she’s the only one, 98 years old, and she’s got to go up and dig out the wee rose bush."

A council spokesman said the council received complaints about plantings in the grass at its cemeteries from time to time.

"Normally our staff will phone the plot owner to discuss the situation, get some background and then, if required, follow up with a letter.

"On this occasion, we didn’t make the phone call first, and we apologise for any distress caused."

Asked why a woman from cemetery services told the man to "forget about the letter", the council spokesman did not comment.

The letter also failed to say what would happen if he did not remove the planting.

