DCC prepares for heavy rain, major flooding 'unlikely'

Dunedin City Council staff and contractors have been checking the stormwater network and roads around the city ahead of heavy rain expected for the region.

The MetService warning issued this afternoon predicts 80-130mm of rain for the wider Otago region from early Thursday to around midnight, peaking at 15-25mm per hour.

Less rain was currently predicted for Dunedin.

Council three waters group manager Tom Dyer said the forecast rainfall was "unlikely to cause major flooding problems".

However, there could be more run off in some areas because the ground was so dry after a long spell of hot, dry weather.

"Dry weather also means there are more leaves and debris on the ground than usual. Slips may be a problem and we will be keeping a close eye on the roads.”

“DCC staff and contractors have been preparing for the rain and are on standby to respond if needed should the forecast worsen.”

Road maintenance contractors had been out sweeping gutters and checking mud tanks around the city.

All council stormwater screens are clear and will be monitored closely throughout the rain.”

It was a good time for residents to check their spoutings, drainage channels and any grates around their property to make sure they are clear of blockages and debris.

If people noticed a flooded mud tank - the stormwater grates in the gutter - they should call the council on 03 477 4000, who would organise the contractors to visit the site and address the problem.

Due to the severe weather forecast and after discussions with the board chair, tomorrow’s Strath Taieri Community Board meeting had been postponed until 5pm, Thursday, February 8.

This was because several key staff scheduled to attend the meeting will need to stay in the central city to help manage a response to the weather event if required.