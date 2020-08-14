City well placed to weather Level 2: Hawkins

Aaron Hawkins

Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins says the city is well placed to weather the next 12 days at Alert Level 2.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced this evening that Auckland will remain at Alert Level 3 – and the rest of the country at Alert Level 2 – for the next 12 days, until 11.59pm on August 26.

That would mean the current settings will be in place for 14 days - or one full incubation period.

Cabinet will review the settings on August 21.

Mr Hawkins said the continued restrictions would have an impact on day-to-day lives, but would also help the country stamp out the virus once again.

“We’ve done this before and we can do it again. The health and wellbeing of our friends and whānau – as well as the loved ones of those around us – depends on it.”

Mr Hawkins said the resurgence of the virus showed its resilience and underscored the need to follow all Ministry of Health guidelines to control its spread.

These include washing hands often, staying home if sick, getting tested if symptoms emerge and physical separation from other people in public.

Residents should also record their movements using either the NZ COVID Tracer app or a paper diary.

Most Dunedin City Council services and facilities will operate with only minor changes while Alert Level 2 continues.

That includes kerbside rubbish and recycling collection services, which will continue without change, as will the city’s drinking water and wastewater services.

Some restrictions will continue at DCC facilities and venues, including libraries, other cultural facilities and Moana Pool, where opening hours will be shorter and some services temporarily unavailable.

