Continued Covid effort needed: Hawkins

Aaron Hawkins.

Dunedin's mayor is welcoming the move to Alert Level 1 but says a continued effort is needed to keep the virus at bay.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today announced New Zealand outside Auckland would move to Alert Level 1 tonight, while Auckland would move to level 2 on Wednesday.

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins this afternoon said people "should rightly be pleased" by the move to Level 1, "but we need to remember how easily that can change".

Mr Hawkins said a continued effort, including good hygiene practices, would be needed to avoid a return to higher levels of restriction.

“Everyone needs to continue to do their bit to keep Covid-19 under control and away from the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Today’s announcement by Ms Ardern means that as of 11.59pm, Dunedin will join other centres – except Auckland – in stepping down to Alert Level 1.

Mr Hawkins said most Dunedin City Council services and facilities were already operating at Level 2, but with some restrictions including physical distancing.

With the step down to Level 1, all services would return to normal, although contact tracing – via the NZ COVID Tracer app or a paper diary – would remain important.

People should also continue to practise good hygiene and stay home if sick.