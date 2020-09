Aaron Hawkins

The Dunedin City Council will meet to consider a shortlist of candidates for a new chief executive on Thursday.

The candidates will be considered by the full council in a public-excluded session starting at 8.45am.

Fifty-one people applied for the position but it is not known how many candidates are on the shortlist.

Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins said last week the exact date for an announcement about a new chief executive would depend on negotiations with the successful candidate.