Council keeps eye on weather as city soaks

As rain continues to fall the Dunedin City Council is keeping an eye on the weather forecast in case sandbagging stations are needed if flooding becomes widespread.

Dunedin City Council chief executive Sandy Graham said the city’s mud tanks are working efficiently but some grates are becoming blocked by loose debris, especially cabbage tree leaves.

"Contractors are working to clear grates throughout the city but if people notice one is blocked near their home, please clear any debris onto the footpath where it will be picked up by contractors when the weather clears."

If residents can’t do this themselves, they are asked to call the DCC on 477 4000 and a DCC contractor will do it.

Sandbagging stations have not been set up at this stage but the DCC is on call overnight, will be managing the situation and keeping an eye on the weather forecast.

The council will reassess the situation tomorrow morning, including the updated weather forecast, and will keep residents informed through the media and social media if sandbagging stations will be established tomorrow.