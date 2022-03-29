Councillor's absence could lead to Three Waters vote reversal

Dunedin city councillor Doug Hall. Photo by Linda Robertson

A Dunedin councillor who last month voted for the city council to join Three Waters protest group Communities 4 Local Democracy has put in an apology for today's council meeting.

That could set the scene for the council to reverse last month's 8-7 vote to join the lobby group, which is opposed to aspects of the Government's reform programme.

Cr Doug Hall put in an apology for today's meeting.

Asked by the Otago Daily Times last week how he might vote on a notice of motion to revoke the council's decision to join the group, Cr Hall said "time will tell".

The council's move to join Communities 4 Local Democracy was controversial.

It led to two runanga representing mana whenua to withdraw from the council's Maori participation working party.

Te Runanga o Otakou chairwoman Rachel Wesley and Kati Huirapa Runaka ki Puketeraki chairman Matapura Ellison had issued a statement this month, saying the runanga continuing their involvement in the working party "while the council appears to view the partnership as mere window dressing" would be inappropriate.

"We await the council's tangible commitment to a genuine and meaningful partnership before rejoining this forum."

In the event of a 7-7 tie today, Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins would have the casting vote.

Seven elected representatives from the city had signed a notice of motion put up by the mayor, that the council "demonstrate its commitment to the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi, and partnership with mana whenua, by revoking its decision to join Communities 4 Local Democracy".

They were Mr Hawkins, deputy mayor Christine Garey and Crs Marie Laufiso, Steve Walker, David Benson-Pope, Mike Lord and Chris Staynes.

Ms Wesley and Mr Ellison had said the two runanga took their responsibilities under the Treaty of Waitangi seriously in engaging with the council.

"We have withdrawn from the Maori participation working party while we assess whether that commitment is reciprocated by the council."

Mr Hawkins had said earlier the relationship with mana whenua was the city's most important and the 8-7 vote by councillors to join Communities 4 Local Democracy represented the council walking away from that relationship.

“Fixing this will take time. It’s far easier to damage a relationship than repair one.”

