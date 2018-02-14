DCC allots funds for newTaieri cemetery

The Dunedin City Council has earmarked $2.8million to create a new cemetery on the Taieri.

Dunedin City council parks and recreation acting group manager Robert West, speaking at a Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board meeting at Coronation Hall last week, said the council had allocated $2.8million in the 2022-23 financial year to ''extend cemetery space in the Mosgiel-Taieri area''.

Mr West, who had been in the role at the council since December, said he spend a day touring cemeteries on the Taieri earlier this month and discovered ''the pressure on this area by population growth''.

Board member Dean McAlwee asked Mr West if the $2.8million would be used to expand

existing cemeteries or to develop a new cemetery.

Mr West said he understood the money would develop a new cemetery.

An investigation was needed to reveal the capacity at existing cemeteries on the Taieri, he said.

Board member Maurice Prendergast asked him if the new cemetery would be in the board's catchment.

''I don't know but I'm guessing it's within this catchment.''

Mr West said he expected the new cemetery to be close to Mosgiel.

shawn.mcavinue@alliedpress.co.nz