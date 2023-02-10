DCC cops spray over sprinkler use

Water from sprinklers soaks the pavement outside the Dunedin Railway Station amid a council plea for residents to stop using sprinklers. Photo: Peter McIntosh

One rule for ratepayers, another for the council?

That’s what one disgruntled Dunedin woman is wondering after seeing sprinklers soaking the grass and pavement outside the city’s railway station this morning.

The Dunedin City Council this week asked residents to save water as reservoir levels drop.

The sprinklers were in action for several hours this morning.

The advice included a voluntary ban on sprinkler use for home gardens and lawns.

However, sprinklers were used for several hours this morning on the Anzac Square Gardens outside the railway station, with the water not turned off until after 10am.

"I was quite disappointed to see the water all over the pavement,” the woman, who asked not to be named, said.

"I live on the Taieri, we are down to the last bit of water in our tanks. Some people are having to buy water, and yet when I come into town, the water is just going down the drain. It's very disheartening."

A DCC spokesman said the Dunedin Railway Station gardens were considered a priority public area along with some key sportsgrounds.

"Our contractors are continuing to water these locations as required, but aim to do between the hours of 8pm to 8am in line with our guidance to residents.

"Existing sprinkler heads used at the Railway Station will also be replaced with a type that are far more water efficient, as part of our ongoing water conservation efforts."