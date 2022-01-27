Draft annual plan: DCC delivering on projects, says Hawkins

aaron_hawkins_01092016_0_3_5.jpg Aaron Hawkins. Photo: supplied

Mayor Aaron Hawkins believes the Dunedin City Council is on track as it prepares to consider its Draft 2022/23 Annual Plan next week.

It is Year 2 of the current 10 year plan, and the DCC was "working hard to control costs while progressing an ambitious capital programme".

“We’re delivering on what we said we would do - upgrading our ageing infrastructure across the city, while we progress key projects like the new kerbside collection system, George St upgrade and a new Mosgiel Pool.”

The draft plan includes a proposed rates rise of 6.5%, lower than the 7% allowed for in the 10 year plan.

“The budget includes a $5.5m dividend from Dunedin City Holdings, the first in recent years. This marks a positive turning point for the organisation and for the city.”

There is little change proposed for council’s capital budgets, but one report asks the council to consider accelerating the Mosgiel-Caversham Tunnels Trail, which would involve opening the tunnels and creating park and ride facilities at Mosgiel and Burnside.

The non-budget reports cover a range of interesting topics and all show how much work has gone into engaging with our community to find constructive outcomes, Mr Hawkins said.

They include proposals for a covered cricket facility at no cost to council; options for developing Dunedin's destination playgrounds; and a plan for the Sims Building in Port Chalmers.

The draft budget also includes provision for the additional staff needed to deliver the council’s work programme.

“Our community has been clear in their aspirations for the city, and these new staff are needed to deliver on those wishes. If we want to get stuff done, we need the people to do it.

“It promises to be a busy meeting,” Mr Hawkins said.