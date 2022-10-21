Dunedin council meetings to shift

An investigation is being carried out to assess the integrity of the Dunedin Municipal Chambers in the Octagon, to establish what further work needs to be done. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

Dunedin City Council meetings will be shifted out of the Municipal Chambers, possibly for three years, while the building’s structural integrity is investigated.

The move comes ahead of three-dimensional modelling work of the internal structure, which is the next phase of detailed analysis of the heritage building.

The council has described this work as being part of efforts to preserve the integrity of the building and its future.

It is taking place just over a decade since an upgrade of the Municipal Chambers was completed.

Mayor-elect Jules Radich and councillors have been told meetings could be held at the Dunedin Public Art Gallery for the whole term.

Council corporate and quality general manager Robert West said meetings needed to shift because of noise and disruption during the next phase of investigation.

In November 2020, some ornamental Oamaru stone fell from the building.

Scaffolding and netting were put up around the chambers building and town hall as a precaution and detailed investigations began last year.

An external 3D model of the building was completed and the internal structure will be assessed next.

The investigatory work would give the council an in-depth understanding of the entire building and shape the work programme, Mr West said.

"The Municipal Chambers is over 140 years old and, like many buildings of its age, requires regular and ongoing maintenance and presents a challenge to bring up to modern standards," Mr West said.

"It is too early to comment on the structural integrity and scope of the work required."

An initial $3.3 million was allocated to the project in the council’s 2021-31 long-term plan.

Plans to relocate the council chamber and meeting rooms to the conference floor of the Dunedin Public Art Gallery had been under way since late last year, Mr West said.

Some strengthening work was carried out in the Municipal Chambers when that building, the town hall and the Dunedin Centre were upgraded in 2011.

About 20 steel reinforcing beams were added in the chambers building to strengthen it against damage from possible earthquakes, as part of a $5 million refurbishment.

Council chief executive in 2010 Jim Harland said at the time the broader upgrade was expected to meet the specific demands for future use of the three facilities for generations to come.

Mr West said renovation in 2011 was primarily focused on upgrading the interior of the chambers building.

Work was also undertaken in the 1980s, including remodelling the council chamber interior and reinstating the clock tower.

Mr West said a comprehensive plan to preserve the Municipal Chambers building would be developed once investigations were complete.

Any budgetary implications would be considered ahead of approving the next 10-year plan in 2024.

