Tuesday, 15 March 2022

5.00 pm

Dunedin Mayor tests positive for Covid-19

    Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins has confirmed he has tested positive for Covid-19.

    Mr Hawkins had already been isolating for 6 days after a household contact tested positive.

    This afternoon he announced on Twitter that he had returned a positive rapid antigen test (Rat).

    "Not the news we were after," he said in the post.

    "Looks like I’ll be working from home for a little longer than I’d hoped! "

    Case numbers have continued to grow in the South and the district hit a record number of cases today.

    The Ministry of Health reported there were 1238 new Covid-19 cases in the South today, an increase on the previous record daily case total of 918, which was reported on Thursday. 

    Mr Hawkins had been due to welcome Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to the city last Thursday when she was in town but was instead isolating.

     

     

