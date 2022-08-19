Final work to clear Portobello Rd rocks

Contractors have removed an estimated 250 tonnes of unstable rock to make the area safe again. PHOTO: DCC

Dunedin's Portobello Rd is set to reopen fully tomorrow after unstable rocks on the cliff above caused traffic disruption for nearly a month.

The road was closed on July 23 due to rockfall near the Marne St intersection and concerns about public safety following a large amount of rain.

The Dunedin City Council said today there will be closures near the intersection between 8am and 4pm tomorrow while final work is being carried out.

The Doon St detour remains in place and the shared path will continue to be open at all times.

People using the path in the vicinity of Marne St may be asked to stop briefly while work is carried out.

DCC contractors have removed an estimated 250 tonnes of unstable rock.

Once the work tomorrow is complete, both lanes will be reopened.

‘‘We want to thank the public for their patience and understanding while this essential work is completed," a Dunedin City Council spokesman said today.

"Our contractors have been working in difficult conditions to keep everyone safe, and we also thank them for their efforts."