Flat rate for rubbish collection likely to be $320-$340

The revamped Dunedin City Council service is to be brought in from July next year and will include wheelie bins for general rubbish and a separate collection for food scraps and garden waste.
Council rubbish bags will cease to be part of the service.
It has been estimated the new system will cost from $320 to $340 a property — the final figure will be determined next year.
Ratepayers who want an extra bin for garden waste face another charge of $140-$180.
The existing targeted flat rate is $106.10, but households also pay for council rubbish bags or private collection from wheelie bins.
A flat targeted rate was recommended by council staff.
No councillor argued for a different approach to the recommended option.
Cr Sophie Barker said a flat targeted rate was the fairest charging approach available.
She acknowledged the lack of reward for people who generated little rubbish, but said the system was better for the city as a whole.
Cr Bill Acklin said the new system stacked up well for value.
Cr Andrew Whiley said he believed people were looking forward to the new service getting under way.
Cr Steve Walker said the system was an improvement on the current system and for many people it would be cost-neutral.