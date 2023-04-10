Former George St pavers find new homes

Dr Glen Hazelton

Pavers that once ran along Dunedin’s George St are being redeployed at a food garden, a nursery, a community garden and several more places.

Various community groups answered the call from the Dunedin City Council to make use of the pavers, which have been progressively removed from George St while an upgrade is carried out.

Council central city plan project director Dr Glen Hazelton said they were offered to groups and residents for projects that would bring positive community or environmental outcomes.

"We’re delighted to have been able to give out 32 pallets — about 16,000 pavers in total — to 14 different groups through an initial round of applications," Dr Hazelton said.

"Recipients ranged from sports clubs and community hubs through to health and social support services and more."

The first round of applications closed in October, but the council is now accepting more applications.

The next round closes on April 28.

George St upgrade contractor Isaac Construction is pitching in to provide labour for three of the projects.

It got involved for the re-use of pavers at the Puketeraki Maara Kai food garden, the Tomahawk-Smaills Beach Care Trust’s nursery and the Corstorphine Community Hub’s community garden.

Isaac Construction chief executive Jeremy Dixon said the company was delighted to provide assistance.

The council said the pavers at the Puketeraki food garden would allow better access to raised garden beds.

Pavers to be installed this month at the Tomahawk-Smaills Beach Care Trust’s nursery would improve accessibility there, the council said.

Pavers for the Corstorphine Community Hub would help with landscaping at the community garden and surrounding area for seating.

People in wheelchairs visited the garden and it could sometimes get boggy.

Dr Hazelton said previously the council had kept some pavers for any repair work needed around the city and would be using some for other projects.

The upgrade of George St, Dunedin’s main shopping street, is due to be completed next year.

grant.miller@odt.co.nz