Fresh paint for mobility parking

PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

A car passes a freshly painted mobility parking space in Cumberland St, Dunedin, yesterday.

Mobility parking spaces were being given a coat of blue and gold paint as the Dunedin City Council works to make the spaces more visible, transport delivery manager Ben Hogan said.

The council planned to repaint all of the city’s approximately 110 mobility parking spaces in the new colours, he said.

The work was consistent with guidelines from CCS Disability Action, which recommended making spaces more visible to discourage improper use.

Some mobility spaces would not be painted immediately because of roadworks or because the council was reviewing the location or design of the spaces.

"There is also a separate piece of work under way to look at the general availability of mobility parking spaces in the central city," he said.