Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Future of George Street debated

    Dunedin city councillors are debating a detailed business case for the redevelopment of George St and weighing up the merits of four options.

    Three of them would limit traffic to a speed limit of 10kmh - one-way north, one-way south and a two-way design that would promote pedestrian activity.

    A 30kmh speed limit would apply for the alternative do-minimum approach, in which underground pipe work would go ahead, but the street would look much the same as now.

    The do-minimum option would amount to an abandonment of a George St revamp.

