Groyne plan could cost up to $570,000

If successful, the plan to reinstate the St Clair Beach groyne on a trial basis could cost up to $570,000.
Councillors supported a motion in the non-public section of yesterday’s council meeting to seek confirmation from Otago Regional Council it is permitted to reinstate the groyne.
Consenting costs could range from $15,000 to $250,000 and could take from three to 12 months, the Dunedin City Council said in a statement.
The proposed reconstruction is based on the original 1919 design drawings of the groyne, which show a single row of timber piles.
The estimated cost was was $180,000 to $320,000 depending on the materials used.
A groyne is included in the coastal plan as one potential management option to help fight beach erosion.