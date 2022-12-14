Groyne plan could cost up to $570,000

The original St Clair groyne was washed away with the final pole disappearing earlier this year. Photo: ODT Files

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich's push to bring back St Clair's iconic beach poles now has the backing of city councillors.

If successful, the plan to reinstate the St Clair Beach groyne on a trial basis could cost up to $570,000.

Councillors supported a motion in the non-public section of yesterday’s council meeting to seek confirmation from Otago Regional Council it is permitted to reinstate the groyne.

Consenting costs could range from $15,000 to $250,000 and could take from three to 12 months, the Dunedin City Council said in a statement.

The proposed reconstruction is based on the original 1919 design drawings of the groyne, which show a single row of timber piles.

The estimated cost was was $180,000 to $320,000 depending on the materials used.

A groyne is included in the coastal plan as one potential management option to help fight beach erosion.