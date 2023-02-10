'Malls Block' work starting next week

An artist's illustration of the Mall Block. Work is expected to be complete about September. Image: supplied

The George St upgrade will move to the ‘‘Malls Block’’ next week, the Dunedin City Council says.

Sometimes referred to as the Golden Block, the Malls Block includes the Golden Centre, and is adjacent to the Farmers Block where Dunedin’s retail quarter upgrade first began.

Council infrastructure and development general manager Simon Drew said from next week the Malls Block, between St Andrew St and Hanover St, would be closed to traffic from Monday.

Contractors would begin the work of replacing old pipes in the area to renew critical underground infrastructure ahead of streetscape changes designed to refresh the area.

Mr Drew said pedestrian access would be maintained and shops would remain open during construction.

Car parking options were available in nearby buildings.

The council encouraged people to keep supporting local businesses during the construction period.

‘‘We’re conscious that as work begins in the Malls Block, work is also underway in George Street's Knox Row,’’ he said.

‘‘This approach is deliberate because we need to balance the amount of work to do on the entire project and the time to do it.

‘‘If we are not working on multiple sites at the same time, it would take more than five years to complete the entire project and add significantly to the overall cost.

'‘‘The current programme attempts to balance overall costs and construction needs with disruption impacts.’’

The underground work would take about four months to complete and would also involve, at times, a partial closure of the George St-St Andrew St intersection.

The focus would then shift to above ground work to create the more people-friendly retail area already seen in the Farmers Block, with new paving, street furniture, lighting, plantings and public art installed.

The work begins as city councillors are due to discuss a potential change in designs that would allow a change to two-way traffic if the one-way design presently being implemented proves unsuccessful.

Any delay to implementing the present work programme could cost up to $1 million a month, staff have said.

The council said the Malls Block was expected to be completed about September this year, while the Knox Row block was expected to be finished about August.

- Staff reporter