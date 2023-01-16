Mandatory water restrictions for Mosgiel

Using sprinklers, washing private cars or boats and water-blasting in Mosgiel may only be done between 8pm and 8am. Photo: ODT files

Compulsory water restrictions are now in place for Mosgiel residents, the Dunedin City Council says, as reservoir levels in the area drop.

In a statement this afternoon, the council's Group Manager 3 Waters David Ward said levels in Mosgiel and Wingatui are dropping, demand is increasing but there hasn't been enough rain to avoid restrictions.

"With the hot, dry summer we’re now experiencing, we need to work together to make sure we’re not using more water than necessary.”

Water use has steadily increased in Mosgiel since the start of the year and reached almost 11,000 cubic metres yesterday. Normal demand is about 5500 cu m.

“We have to manage demand to match the supply available and we hope these restrictions will bring us back into balance," Mr Ward said.

Level 1 restrictions were designed to help reduce water use without major inconvenience and people could also think about the ways they use water and find some simple savings, the council said.

Under level 1 restrictions, using sprinklers, washing private cars or boats and water-blasting may only be done between 8pm and 8am.

Irrigation of commercial nurseries and public gardens is also restricted to within these hours.

Using a watering can or hand-held hose to water the garden or lawn is allowed at all times under level 1 restrictions, but watering in the evening and early morning is recommended as less water is lost due to evaporation.

Ponds and private swimming pools may be filled with a hand-held hose between 8pm and 8am, and private fountains must be turned off.

Water levels are also dropping throughout Dunedin’s catchment areas and residents are asked to voluntarily conserve water to avoid compulsory water restrictions in the city.

Ways to save water

• Use a watering can or handheld hose for the garden, instead of a sprinkler

• Wash your car from a bucket rather than hosing

• Sweep paths rather than hosing

• Take a shorter shower

• Turn off the tap when brushing teeth

• Use a small bowl, rather than a full sink to wash vegetables

• Get more tips on how to conserve water at www.dunedin.govt.nz/saving-water