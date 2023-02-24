Mayor impressed rates not rising more

Limiting a proposed rates increase to 6.5% is a remarkable effort in a difficult economic climate, Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich says.

Budgets were prepared against a backdrop of rising interest costs and inflation.

The Dunedin City Council will present to the public a programme of work for 2023-24 that would result in an overall rates rise of 6.5%, as had been signalled by staff.

The draft annual plan was yesterday approved for public consultation after a day and a-half of discussions among councillors about budgets.

There was essentially no shift in the amount of rating revenue the council considered it would need.

Mr Radich said keeping the proposed increase to 6.5%, in an inflationary environment and when 7% had earlier been signalled, was impressive from council staff.

"We’re doing what we said we would — delivering new pipes and other improvements for our community — and maintaining what we already have.

"The focus will soon switch to the three-yearly update of the 10-year plan, and we will have to grapple with some significant challenges, but it’s steady as she goes for now."

The council’s draft annual plan is substantially similar to what had been signalled in the 2021-31 long-term plan, although staff said it had been a challenging budget process, because of pressures from inflation, interest costs and accounting for depreciation.

It was not able to deliver a balanced budget, signalling a net deficit of about $38.5million.

Staff said there would be "no obvious decreases to levels of service" for the next financial year.

Cr Bill Acklin said the level of the proposed increase was about as good as could be achieved "at this point".

Staff had done well to offset inflation, he said.

Rates cover activities that range from roading and water infrastructure to waste management and provision of libraries, pools and parks.

The impact of the overall rates increase will vary from property to property after recent revaluations.

During discussions about budgets this week, Cr Andrew Whiley encouraged people who did not agree with the council’s spending priorities to tell the council where it was going wrong.

He also asked people to speak up if they believed the council was on the right track.

Hearings are due to begin on May 1 and the council is to start deliberations on May 22.

