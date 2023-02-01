More parks in city unavailable

Photo: Peter McIntosh

Parking space by Queens Gardens in central Dunedin was fenced off this month to allow the establishment of an enlarged construction site for the new ACC building in Dowling St.

Construction firm Naylor Love is paying a commercial rate for use of the car park during the build, which could be completed next year.

The building is a joint venture between Ngai Tahu Property and the ACC, creating 8000sq m of office space able to house up to 650 staff.

The expanded construction site temporarily takes away 39 car parks that had been available for lease from the Dunedin City Council.

"We anticipate the car park will reopen as time-restricted parking after construction is complete," a council spokesman said.

Work was starting on a parking management policy that would consider the parking needs of the wider city, he said.