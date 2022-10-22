Pool work delayed

Photo: Gregor Richardson

The Dunedin City Council is awaiting the right weather conditions before installing more stairs by the St Clair Hot Salt Water Pool.

A crane was at the site on Monday, but no progress was made.

"Although the forecast indicated weather would be fine, there was significant swell and wave activity that would have made fixing the mortar bed and anchors difficult and unsafe for our contractors," a council spokesman said.

"We will continue to monitor for more suitable conditions, and work to get this done as quickly as possible."

The project previously had a problem when un-set concrete was washed away by the tide.